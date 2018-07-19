BCB appoints McKenzie as batting consultant

DHAKA: The Bangladesh Cricket Board confirmed on Wednesday that they have appointed former South African international Neil McKenzie as their batting consultant until next year’s World Cup. McKenzie, the former South Africa batsman, was earlier scheduled to join the team on July 7 but according to the BCB chief executive, he will now team up with the squad in the West Indies on July 22. The 42-year old, who has represented South Africa in 124 matches, will take over from former Sri Lankan batsman Thilan Samaraweera. Bangladesh will be keenly looking forward to working with him on an immediate basis especially after their recent failures in the just concluded two-match Test series. The visitors lost both the Tests inside three days and it was largely due to the failure of their batsmen to apply in testing conditions. McKenzie, who had previously served as the batting coach of South Africa, in two terms - in 2016 and 2018, will begin his stint with the three-match ODI series that is scheduled to begin at Guyana from July 22.