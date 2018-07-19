IC3 performance reviewed

LAHORE: Punjab Safe Cities Authority reviewed the performance of its Integrated Command, Control and Communication Centre (IC3) in June.

In June, PSCA Operations Monitoring Centre secured more than 24,606 observations that warranted FIRs in 30 cases and interception of more than 373 suspicious persons by PRU and Dolphin Squad and a thorough probe of 1,619 suspicious vehicles.

A total of 8,710 vehicles were spotted and intercepted for having no or non-standard number plates and action was taken duly by the ground units thereof. The operation monitoring centre, employing state-of-the-art CCTV surveillance operations through the geostrategic grid of cameras within the metropolis, monitored more than 29 rallies and protests, and security measures were ensured for them.

The 15 Emergency Helpline received 403,871 calls, out of which, 307,187 were considered hoaxes. Approximately 35,043 calls were made with genuine concerns, and the Dispatch Control Centre (DCC) generated cases for further action. About 1,333 of such cases were pertinent to Rescue 1122 and around 1,287 cases sought for traffic management or CTP help.

The Media Monitoring Centre (MMC) cracked down on 287 objectionable social media pages and IDs containing violent, anti-state or profane content. The requests for electronic data evidence acquisition from Punjab police and other law enforcement agencies were accommodated by releasing data pertaining to more than 130 heinous crime cases.

The PSCA Public Safety app contributed to the recovery of one person, two cars, 100 motorbikes and six auto-rickshaws through its famous Lost & Found section.

PSCA is playing its part in enhancing road sense by displaying directives and situational messages on its variable messaging service (VMS) displayed on LCDs across all major roads of the metropolis. PSCA requested the citizens to call 15 in case of any emergency.