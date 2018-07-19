KP CM directs allocation of Rs400m for BUST women campus

PESHAWAR: Caretaker Chief Minister Justice (r) Dost Muhammad has directed the department concerned to allocate Rs400 million for the establishment of women campus of Bannu University of Science and Technology.

He expressed these views at a meeting with the vice-chancellor and other staff of BUST at Chief Minister’s Secretariat, Peshawar, said a handout. Caretaker ministers Zafar Iqbal Bangash and Anwarul Haq, Special Secretary Higher Education Department, Registrar Bannu University, and other relevant officers were also present.

He directed to plan a new campus of BUST at the newly merged district of North Waziristan. He also directed to plan the provision of international standard training to one of the departments and staff of the university with the assistance of Ghulam Ishaq Khan Institute.

“We should focus on quality in producing graduates to compete with the world,” he said and directed Secretary Higher Education to restore educational system of newly merged districts on priority basis as these districts are far behind from other areas of the country in the field of education. The VC of BUST gave detailed briefing on the foundation of the university, its objectives, current infrastructure, struggle for the construction of women campus and other problems by the university.