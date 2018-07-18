Wed July 18, 2018
July 18, 2018

Yasin Cricket commences

LAHORE: Township Whites won the opening match of 34th M Yasin Akhter Memorial Cricket Tournament when they beat New National Gymkhana by 5 wickets at the Township Ground on Tuesday. Sohaib Ayubi, Sports Officer Servis Industries, was the chief guest of the inaugural match

Scores: New National Gymkhana 128/7 in 20 overs. Neeem Noor 69, Saleem Bin Iftikhar 20, M Yasin 2/21, Mirza Adnan Razaq 2/29). Township Whites 129/5 in 20 overs (M Sharif 37, Hamza Akber 25, Hamza Ayub 23, Mirza Adnan 14, M Yasin 16*, Saleh Bin Iftikhar 2/16, M Iqbal 2/16).

