More rain forecast

LAHORE: City received scattered rain on Tuesday while Met office predicted more rain during the next 24 hours.

Met officials said seasonal low lies over North Balochistan. Monsoon current from Arabian Sea and Bay of Bengal are continuously penetrating upper parts of the country and likely to continue during coming days.

A fresh trough of westerly wave lies over Northeast Afghanistan. They predicted rain-thundershower with gusty winds at scattered places in Malakand, Hazara, Mardan, Peshawar, Kohat, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore, Sargodha, Faisalabad divisions, Islamabad and Kashmir, while at isolated places in Bannu, DI Khan, Bahawalpur, Sahiwal, Multan, DG Khan,

Mirpurkhas, Hyderabad, Sibbi, Zhob, Kalat divisions, Fata and Gilgit-Baltistan. Heavy falls is also expected at isolated places in Hazara, Mardan, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala,

Lahore divisions and Kashmir.