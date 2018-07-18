New school inaugurated in Mehran Town

A charitable school for underprivileged children was inaugurated in Mehran Town on Tuesday by the education non-profit Green Crescent Trust (GCT) in collaboration with a private pharmaceutical company.

According to a press release, the newly-inaugurated Hilal Public School is the 154th project of GCT. The organisation runs six schools in the area on charity basis aimed to provide quality education to children living in remote areas of Karachi and interior Sindh. Currently, around 1,430 students are enrolled in GCT-run schools of Mehran Town.

Speaking at the event, donor Martin Dow Group’s Chairman Jawed Akhai said the new school has been started in a state-of-the -art building which is fully equipped with science laboratories and smart classes.

The new school is a gift to underprivileged children of the area. After starting the sixth GCT school, we expect enrolment to rise up to 2,330, he said. Akhai added more than 29,000 students were enrolled in 153 existing charitable schools of GCT across Sindh. The cluster of GCT’s schools in Mehran Town serves the families of labourers and workers who are associated with the industries of Korangi Industrial Area, the statement added.