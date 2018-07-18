Waqar rejects Sethi’s comments

LAHORE: Pakistan’s former captain Waqar Younis has rejected the comments made by PCB chairman Najam Sethi during an interview regarding cricket talent in the country.

The PCB chairman in an interview with BBC Urdu endorsed Shahid Afridi’s views that there was no talent in Pakistan. When asked why there is no cohesion in the Pakistani team, the veteran journalist said: “Problem is Pakistani society. Entire Pakistan is like that, no discipline, shortcut-ism, and lack of education.”

Reacting to the comments, Waqar in a tweet shared footage of the interview with a caption, “Think before you speak, please stop blaming the nation being uneducated. They are better than lots of educated ones. There’s plenty (of) talent in Pakistan.

“Insaan ko sooch samaj ke boolna chahia.”Earlier this month, Pakistan defeated Australia by six wickets in a record run chase to lift the tri-series trophy at the Harare Sports Club in Zimbabwe.Pakistan top the global rankings in Twenty20 cricket.