No honour in killing

Hundreds of women have been killed in our country in the name of ‘honour’. There is no justification for such practices. Women shouldn’t be killed for trying to make decisions on their own.

Why can’t a woman marry of her own volition? Why can’t she ask for her share in her family’s property? We try to silence their voices. We deprive them of their basic rights. It is important that we speak up for the rights of women.

Muhammad Uzair

Peshawar