Cop martyred in Dir encounter

DIR: A special police force constable was martyred and another injured in an encounter in Merashpati area here on Monday, police sources said.

The sources said that acting on a tip-off about the presence of the proclaimed offender, Dilaram, the police conducted a raid on his hideout.

The outlaw opened fire on the police in which two cops were injured.

One cop identified as Zahir Shah succumbed to his injuries while being taken to the District Headquarters Hospital in Dir.

District Police Officer (DPO) Mian Naseeb Jan and DSP Circle Zahid Khan along with additional police contingents reached the area.

Sources said that the accused escaped from the spot.

The DPO confirmed the death of the cop and said the police had cordoned off the area and launched a search to arrest the accused.

The funeral prayer for the slain cop was offered at the Police Lines and he was laid to rest at his ancestral graveyard.