UK’s Boris Johnson returns as columnist

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LONDON: After resigning as foreign minister last week over Prime Minister Theresa May’s compromise plan for Brexit, Boris Johnson is back at his old job as a columnist at the eurosceptic Daily Telegraph newspaper.“He’s Back,” the paper said on its front page on Monday. Johnson was named foreign minister in July 2016 after playing a leading role in the Brexit referendum campaign.
He was forced to give up his regular columns, which a spokesman said were “inappropriate” for his new role. When he gave up the newspaper job he also had to renounce the salary of £275,000 (311,000 euros, $365,000) that went with it for a more modest ministerial income of £143,789.
LONDON: After resigning as foreign minister last week over Prime Minister Theresa May’s compromise plan for Brexit, Boris Johnson is back at his old job as a columnist at the eurosceptic Daily Telegraph newspaper.“He’s Back,” the paper said on its front page on Monday. Johnson was named foreign minister in July 2016 after playing a leading role in the Brexit referendum campaign.
He was forced to give up his regular columns, which a spokesman said were “inappropriate” for his new role. When he gave up the newspaper job he also had to renounce the salary of £275,000 (311,000 euros, $365,000) that went with it for a more modest ministerial income of £143,789.
Comments