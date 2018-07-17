Workshop on creativity and fun

Islamabad: MyArtWorld is organising a one day workshop - a guided course for anyone who wishes to get back in touch with their creative side and have some fun!

‘The Art Catharsis’ is a one day abstract art workshop for all those who wish to get away from their busy routines for a few hours,” say the organisers. “It really doesn’t matter if you’ve never painted before. We guarantee that you’ll end up embracing your artsy side!”

Surrounded by nature and wild life, watch the sunset once you’re done painting and soak it all in! Date: July 28. Location: The Courtyard, Bani Gala. timings: 3:00 - 7 pm This workshop is for ages 16 and above and bookings are on first come first serve basis.