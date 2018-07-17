Women urged to vote for future leadership





LAHORE: Punjab Commission on Status of Women Chairperson Fauzia Viqar has said that the upcoming general elections of 2018 present a great opportunity for women to play their role in deciding the future leadership of Pakistan.

She said that to facilitate women, Punjab Commission on the Status of Women (PCSW) is working on all available fronts in Punjab to ensure maximum female voter turnout. Towards this end, the PCSW team comprising almost 50 people will be observing the elections at various polling stations in all districts of Punjab to assess whether women have been given the opportunity to use their right of vote in the elections, she added.

Addressing the media, she said that PCSW has also written letters to political parties and the Election Commission of Pakistan to ensure that all parties contesting the elections are meeting their requisite 5 percent quota for women candidates on general seats.

Fauzia Viqar said that Punjab Commission on the Status of Women has written to the Inspector General Police, Punjab to ensure that all polling stations have female security personnel.