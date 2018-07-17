Zardari League has ruined Sindh, says Sadruddin Shah

SUKKUR: Pir Baghan Shah joined GDA and asked his followers to vote for Pir Syed Sadruddin Shah Rashdi who is the GDA’s candidate on NA 209.

On the occasion, Pir Sadruddin Shah Rashdi said the Zardari League has ruined Sindh. He said the Zardari mafia focused on corruption and not governance and added that both Zardari and his sister would be behind the bars after the July 25 election.

He said forming the Grand Democratic Alliance in such a short time was a tough task and hoped that the alliance will put up a worthy fight in the province. He said the GDA is united to help the people of Sindh get rid of the Zardari Mafia whose sole agenda is to rob and plunder.

He termed the PPP NA-210 candidate Javeed Shah Jillani as an alien who is habitual to change parties. He said Imran Khan would be elected the prime minister and the GDA will be with him. He appealed to the people to exercise their vote in the favour of the GDA candidates.

Meanwhile, the MQM Pakistan Sukkur announced to support the PTI candidate on NA 207. Addressing a joint press conference with the PTI Candidate of NA-207 Mobin Jatoi, the MQM-P Zonal Incharge, Rahim announced the withdrawal of MQM-P candidate Ghulam Murtaza Dahar against the PTI candidate. They said they will defeat to the PPP candidate Noman Islamuddin from this constituency.