Deprived of basic rights

Residents of Larkana are deprived of basic necessities. The electricity crisis in the city has paralysed the lives of residents. In addition, heaps of garbage across the city have also resulted in the outbreak of serious diseases.

It is unfortunate that the authorities concerned have not taken any action to solve these problems. The situation will continue to exist unless the authorities take action to deal with these problems.

Hira Kiran Jalbani

Larkana