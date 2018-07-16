Zardari condemns terror cases against political workers

ISLAMABAD: Former president and the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari Sunday strongly condemned initiating terror cases against political workers, saying that the Constitution guarantees democratic rights to every citizen.

"Curbs on freedom of expression will not be tolerated," he said in a statement.

The former president said political activists are the strength of democracy and democratic process. He said there was no political prisoner during the five years tenure of the PPP government from 2008-2013. He said bullet and bad-mouthing are the enemies of democracy.

"One should not resort to foul-language in politics. The people who are always bad-mouthing others cannot serve the nation," he said.