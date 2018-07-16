FDE warns teachers not using biometric attendance machines

Islamabad : The Federal Directorate of Education (FDE) has warned the staff members of Islamabad’s government schools and colleges it oversees of strict action for not using biometric machines for attendance.

“Instances have been brought to my notice that some employees from both teaching faculty and non-teaching staff of schools and colleges have been found reluctant to mark attendance (on biometric system), which is not only a gross misconduct on their part but is also against the standards of administrative propriety and norms,” the FDE director general told school and college principals in a formal communication.

He said the biometric system had been installed in all FDE educational institutions to improve attendance of staff members, who were bound by rules to use it on duty.

The FDE chief said necessary training in that respect had already been given to the focal persons of educational institutions.

He asked principals to ensure that staff members of their respective educational institutions are registered for biometric attendance system and use it regularly; biometric machines are connected with the main server for the onward submission of data to the quarters concerned, and any attempt to damage machines is reported along with the names of culpable staff members for action.

The FDE chief warned that strict disciplinary action would be initiated against those failing to comply with his instructions in letter and spirit.