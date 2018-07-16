Saudi woman may face charge, jail for hugging pop star

RIYADH: A woman may face charges under a new harassment law in Saudi Arabia after storming a stage to hug a pop star, authorities and local media said Sunday.

The woman could face two years in prison and a fine of up to 100,000 Saudi riyals ($27,000, 23,000 euros), attorney Abdulkarim al-Qadi told the Okaz news site. The woman, who has not been identified, was dressed in a full-length abaya and niqab face cover when she jumped on stage to hug Iraqi singer Majid al-Muhandis, whose love songs are hugely popular in the Gulf.

A police statement said the woman had been arrested on Friday night for “criminal acts as per the anti-harassment regulatory act”. A video circulating on social media showed the woman rushing on stage towards the pop star, who tried to step aside, before she was quickly pulled away by security personnel. Press close to the Saudi government said the woman had been attending Muhandis´ concert in the city of Taif in Saudi´s southwestern province when friends dared her to hug the star.