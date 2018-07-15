Pak Navy ship visits Algeria

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Navy Ship ASLAT visited Port Algiers, Algeria from as part of overseas deployment to Mediterranean & European countries.

Earlier, the ship had also visited Port Aqaba, Jordan. This was the first ever visit by a PN Ship to Algeria. Prior entry into the territorial waters of Algeria, Algerian Coast Guard Patrol Craft ARNAB (P-378) and DENEB (P-334) escorted PN Ship till the Port. Moreover, Defence Attaché of Pakistan, Brigadier Shahzad Iftikhar Bhatti along with Algerian Navy Liaison Officer boarded the Ship at sea. Upon arrival at Port, PNS ASLAT was warmly welcomed in a traditional naval manner. Ship was received by Colonel Azroulsghi, Commander Algiers Naval Base, along with Muhammad Tariq, 2nd Secretary Embassy of Pakistan, Algeria. PNS ASLAT Port Call to Algiers, Algeria was fully capitalized in terms of professional and social interactions with host country.

PN delegation headed by Commodore Muhammad Faisal Abbasi held meetings with Brigadier General Samah Zineddine, Commander Central Maritime Region Algerian Navy, Brigadier General Karboua Mourad, Chief of Operations HQ Algerian Navy and lmran Yawar, Ambassador of Pakistan. The delegation also visited Algerian Naval Academy and was warmly welcomed by the Commandant.

Highlight of the visit was a reception dinner hosted onboard on first day of ship's arrival which was attended by large number of guests. Brigadier General Samah Zineddine, Commander Central Maritime Region Algerian Navy, graced the occasion as Chief Guest. Director External Relations Algerian MoD, Director South Asia MoFA Algeria and Ambassadors of Azerbaijan, Bangladesh, China, Indonesia, Iraq, Iran, Japan, Libya, Mexico, Poland and Sweden attended the dinner. Defence Attaches of China, Hungary, Japan, Mali, Russia, Officers from Algerian Navy, Army and prominent local community were also present.

Naval Exercises at sea comprising tactical manoeuvres, communication exercises and drills and Maritime Interdiction Operations procedures between PNS ASLAT and Algerian Navy Ship RAIS KORFOU were also conducted to enhance interoperability and to share each other's experience.