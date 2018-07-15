PTI moves court for inquiry into KMC funds use

KARACHI: The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has filed a petition in the Sindh High Court seeking inquiry into the alleged mismanagement of the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation’s (KMC) funds and corruption in the municipal body.

PTI leader Faisal Vawda, who is contesting for the National Assembly constituency NA-249, said in his petition that funds of more than Rs10 billion have been received by the KMC for spending on development projects but are being misused by Karachi Mayor Wasim Akhtar.

Vawda expressed concern over the alleged mismanagement of funds and corruption in the KMC, accusing the mayor of using his power and funds for ulterior motives.

The PTI leader claimed that the KMC funds are not being used for the city’s development projects and the mayor is abusing his power by misappropriating public funds for wrongful gains.

He requested the court to direct the National Accountability Bureau or any other investigation agency to conduct a fair and impartial inquiry against the mayor and into the KMC’s utilisation of funds.