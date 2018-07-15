Terror attacks: Askari announces one-day mourning

LAHORE: Interim Chief Minister Punjab Dr Hasan Askari, expressing profound grief and sorrow over the loss of human lives in Mastung and Bannu, announced one-day mourning on Sunday (today). The national flag will remain at half-mast. Talking to the media during his visit to Peshawar, he said the Punjab government would provide free medical treatment to those who were injured in the blasts. The whole nation shares grief of the victim families. He said he had come to Peshawar only for offering condolences and he was deeply grieved over martyrdom of Barrister Haroon Bilour. “We share the grief and sorrow of the bereaved family and pray for patience for them.”