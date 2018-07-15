Sherpao concerned over prevailing situation

KOHAT: Expressing concern over the prevailing situation, Qaumi Watan Party (QWP) head Aftab Sherpao on Saturday called upon all the political parties and stakeholders to play role for the restoration of peace in the country.

Addressing a public meeting in Jurma area in Kohat, he called for unity and cohesion for maintaining peaceful political atmosphere in the country.

Sherpao expressed concern over the prevailing law and order situation in the country and asked the caretaker government to fulfill its constitutional duty.

“Holding free and fair elections is the core responsibility of the caretaker government. The caretaker government must come up to the expectations of all political parties,” he went on to add. The QWP chief said that the worsening security situation would affect the election campaigns and the contenders should be provided proper security.