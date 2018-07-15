Bilawal accorded warm welcome on arrival at Sakhakot

BATKHELA: The workers of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) on Saturday accorded warm welcome to party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on his arrival in Sakhakot in Malakand.

The PPP workers, who had gathered in large number along the way leading to the residence of party’s provincial president Humayun Khan, showered rose petals on Bilawal.

Foolproof security arrangements had been made at Humayun Khan’s residence.

All visitors, including the journalists, were subjected to body search and were made to pass through the walk-through gates.

The PPP chairman was expected to address a public gathering at Zafar Park in Sakhakot today but it was postponed due to the Balochistan tragedy and the terrorist attacks on election candidates in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Addressing the party workers, Bilawal said that he would not make any political statement in a bid to express solidarity with the bereaved families that lost near and dear ones in the Balochistan tragedy and Peshawar and Bannu blasts.

However, he thanked the residents of Malakand for the warm welcome and said that it showed the love of people for the Bhutto family and PPP.

He said that he would accomplish the mission of his grandfather Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and his mother Benazir Bhutto.