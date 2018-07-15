‘Syrian forces targetting Idlib could destroy accord’

ISTANBUL: Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan told Russian leader Vladimir Putin by phone on Saturday an accord aimed at containing the Syrian conflict could be destroyed if Syrian government forces target Idlib province, a Turkish presidential source said.

"President Erdogan stressed that the targeting of civilians in Deraa was worrying and said that if the Damascus regime targeted Idlib in the same way the essence of the Astana accord could be completely destroyed," the source said.

Earlier, Turkey warned Damascus not to take action against the opposition-held region of Idlib in response to Syria's efforts against rebels in Daraa, where the Syrian government is attempting to control the last remaining opposition-controlled enclaves.

A senior adviser to Turkey’s president said on condition of anonymity, declared Ankara would not stand by if Damascus moved on Idlib. "Idlib is a red line for us. As you know, we have our forces deployed there," said the adviser.

Turkish forces have set up 12 military observation posts across Idlib province, which borders Turkey, as part of an agreement with Tehran and Moscow reached under the Astana peace negotiations.

Turkey currently hosts more than 3½ million Syrian refugees at a cost so far, according to Ankara, of more than $30 billion.