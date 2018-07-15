Putin hosts Abbas in Moscow, days after Netanyahu visit

MOSCOW: Palestinian president Mahmoud Abbas was in Moscow on Saturday to meet Vladimir Putin, just days after the Russian leader hosted Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

"I’m glad of the opportunity to tell you about the contact we have had with your neighbours, and leaders of various countries," Putin told him as they met at the Kremlin, in quotes carried by Russian agencies.

"I know that the situation in the region is difficult and we are grateful that you have used the World Cup as a reason to come to Moscow," Putin said, adding that he was glad of the opportunity to discuss the problems facing the Palestinians.

Abbas told the Russian leader of his concerns over US President Donald Trump’s decision to move the country’s embassy to Occupied al-Quds, as well as Israeli settlement activity.