Sun July 15, 2018
World

AFP
July 15, 2018

Two killed in southern Iraq as protests spread

BASRA, Iraq: Two more demonstrators were killed in southern Iraq, officials said, as protests againt unemployment spread on Saturday from the port city of Basra to other parts of the country including Baghdad.

The deaths overnight in Maysan province on the border with Iran brought to three the number of demonstrators killed since the protests erupted on Sunday in neighbouring Basra.

