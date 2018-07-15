Nooh snaps up debut gold in Tashkent

KARACHI: Pakistan’s rookie weightlifter Nooh Dastgir Butt made a successful debut for the country when he won gold medal in the clean and jerk event of the +105 kilogramme competitions of the World Junior Weightlifting Championships in Tashkent on Saturday.

Nooh lifted 228kg weight in his second attempt to finish first in clean and jerk. He was followed by Iran’s Ali Davoudi with 227kg (silver) and Varazdat Lalayan of Armenia with 177kg (bronze).

Nooh, also the Commonwealth Junior Championships gold medallist, also claimed bronze in snatch and another bronze in total.

In snatch, he lifted 171kg to finish third. Ali Davoudi of Iran got gold in this event with a 192kg attempt and Varazdat claimed silver with an effort of 177kg.

The gold in total went to Ali Davoudi with 419kg, followed by Varazdat (399kg) and Nooh finished with bronze with the same score of 399kg. This was the first time that Pakistan featured in the event.