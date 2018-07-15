Sri Lanka thrash South Africa in first Test

GALLE, Sri Lanka: South Africa collapsed dramatically against Sri lanka’s spin to crash to 73 all out in the first Test here on Saturday, their lowest total since readmission to international cricket.

The dismal performance came a day after they were bowled out for just 126, which had been their previous lowest Test innings in Sri Lanka.

Offspinner Dilruwan Perera took six for 32, and veteran left-arm spinner Rangana Herath claimed three for 32, as the pair bowled in an unbroken partnership for 28 overs, after Sri Lanka set South Africa a target of 352 for victory.

South Africa’s match aggregate of 199 was 20 runs fewer than Sri Lanka opener Dimuth Karunaratne’s individual score across both innings.

Only three of the visitors made it into double figures, and the highest partnership yielded just 22, as batsmen repeatedly fell in their attempts to take on the Sri Lanka spinners.

South Africa’s top scorer was Vernon Philander, who made 22 not out, with opener Aiden Markram batting out the most deliveries, facing 46 balls for his 19.

South Africa had begun the day 272 runs in arrears, but had bowled with discipline to remove the last six Sri Lanka wickets for 79 runs.

Score Board

Sri Lanka won toss

Sri Lanka 1st innings 287 all out (Karunaratne 158; Rabada 4-50, Shamsi 3-91)

South Africa 1st innings 126 all out (Perera 4-46, Lakmal 3-21)

Sri Lanka 2nd innings

M D Gunathilaka c Rabada b Maharaj 17

F D M Karunaratne c Amla b Rabada 60

D M de Silva b Maharaj 9

B K G Mendis lbw b Maharaj 0

A D Mathews b Maharaj

A R S Silva run out 13

†N Dickwella c de Kock b Rabada 9

M D K Perera lbw b Rabada 2

*R A S Lakmal not out 33

H M R K B Herath lbw b Shamsi 0

P A D L R Sandakan c Bavuma b Steyn 6

Extras (b 2, lb 4) 6

Total (all out, 57.4 overs) 190

Fall: 1-51, 2-64, 3-64, 4-92, 5-117, 6-132, 7-134, 8-156, 9-163, 10-190

Bowling: Rabada 12-0-44-3; Steyn 11.4-1-35-1; Maharaj 20-5-58-4; Shamsi 11-0-37-1; Philander 3-0-10-0

South Africa 2nd innings

A K Markram st Dickwella b Herath 19

D Elgar st Dickwella b Perera 4

H M Amla c de Silva b Perera 0

T Bavuma c de Silva b Perera 2

*F du Plessis c Mathews b Herath 1

†Q de Kock lbw b Perera 10

V D Philander not out 22

K A Maharaj c Sandakan b Perera 9

K Rabada b Perera 0

D W Steyn c & b Herath 2

T Shamsi lbw b Sandakan 2

Extras (b 2) 2

Total (all out, 28.5 overs) 73

Fall: 1-12, 2-16, 3-24, 4-25, 5-32, 6-36, 7-58, 8-58, 9-67, 10-73

Bowling: Herath 14-4-38-3; Perera 14-4-32-6; Sandakan 0.5-0-1-1

Result: Sri Lanka won by 278 runs

Man of the Match: Dimuth Karunaratne (Sri Lanka)

Umpires: Paul Reiffel and Rod Tucker (Australia). TV umpire: Nigel Llong (England). Match referee: Richie Richardson (West Indies)