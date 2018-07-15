Summer athletics camp ends

LAHORE: The 37th annual month-long summer athletics coaching camp concluded at the Hockey Club of Pakistan Stadium on Saturday. The coaching camp was organized by athletics coach Muhammad Talib under the aegis of Athletic Fitness School.

A panel of coaches headed by former international athlete and founder imparted fitness, track and field training to more than 120 participating boys & girls at Abdul Sattar Edhi Hockey Stadium Karachi. The school has been providing free of cost coaching to youth since 1977 and has groomed thousand of athletes so far.