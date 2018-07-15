Pleas against rejection of nomination papers dismissed

LAHORE : The Lahore High Court on Saturday dismissed petitions against rejection of the nomination papers by returning officers on the ground of having proposers and seconders from outside their respective constituencies.

A full bench headed by Justice Mamoon Rashid Sheikh announced the verdict which was reserved on Thursday on multiple identical petitions on a point whether a voter could become proposer or seconder to a candidate from other constituency.

A number of candidates had moved the petitions against rejection of their nomination papers by returning officers, calling the decision illegal and unlawful.

They had also pleaded the court to order the Election Commission of Pakistan to allow them to file fresh nomination papers to contest elections.

Babra Sharif shop case adjourned: An Additional District and Sessions Court on Saturday adjourned the hearing of actress Babra Sharif's property case until July 19. The court adjourned the hearing after the counsel of the defendant party sought time for preparing arguments.

The actress had filed a petition in the court seeking directions to get her shop vacated in Liberty Market, allegedly occupied by owners of a famous jewelry brand. She said the owners had rented her shop but after some time refused to pay the rent or vacate the shop.