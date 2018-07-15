Lifter Dastagir bags bronze in Tashkent

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan weightlifter Nooh Dastagir Butt becomes the first Pakistan weightlifter to win the bronze medal in the World Junior Championship when he lifted 399kg in total in Tashkent (Uzbekistan) in 105 plus category.

According to reports reaching here, Nooh and Armenian Lalayan lifted equal weight in total with Armenian getting silver as his bodyweight was lighter.

Nooh lifted a record 228kg in clean and jerk which was even better to that of ultimate winner Davoudi Ali of Iran.

Davoudi who got gold lifted 227kg in clean and jerk but scooped up a record 192 in snatch that give him a total weight of 419 and a gold medal.