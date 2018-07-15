Sun July 15, 2018
July 15, 2018

Digital boards

Unlike other cities, Larkana is far behind in terms of education. Beside other technological inventions, digital boards have been introduced in educational institutions all over the world. Those who can’t afford digital boards have begun to use white boards.

However, many primary and secondary schools in Larkana are still using black boards. The educational department of Larkana should consider replacing all black boards with white boards.

Sumbul Siyal ( Larakana )

