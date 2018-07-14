Welcoming Nawaz greater deed than Haj: Rana Sana

FAISALABAD: Former law minister Punjab Rana Sanaullah has said that his getting out of his house, along with the PML-N workers and leaders, to welcome party quaid Nawaz Sharif is a greater deed than performance of Haj.

Talking to a private TV channel on Friday, he said: “Welcoming Nawaz Sharif is greater deed than performing Haj. Nothing is more sacred than it, as we have come out of our houses for protection long life of Pakistan and the nation.”

He said it is a reality that nothing could be more sacred than coming out of your houses for longevity of Pakistan.

When the anchorperson expressed his disagreement with the former minister, Rana Sana said “you people did not know real meaning of Haj. You take out just one word and start beat about the bush for point scoring.”

He said when the caretaker had reached an agreement with the PML-N in Faisalabad, what made them force their entry into people’s houses. He said the Punjab caretaker chief minister broke his promise with the PML-N. “I have only one thing to say that I have come out of my house to express solidarity with my leader, and not for any violence,” added Rana Sanaullah.

Our correspondent adds: Addressing a hurriedly called news conference in Faisalabad Friday afternoon, Rana Sanaullah strongly criticised the Punjab interim government. He said the local police stopped the PML-N workers from proceeding to Lahore to welcome their leaders Mian Nawaz Sharif and his daughter Maryam Nawaz. He said the police were arresting the PML-N activists in great numbers.