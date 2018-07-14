Four die in separate incidents

LAHORE: A man was killed and another injured by a speeding truck on GT Road on Friday. The victims Ali Raza and Faisal were passing through the GT Road when a rashly driven truck hit them. As a result, Ali Raza died on the spot and Faisal got severe injuries.

The accused driver escaped the scene leaving his vehicle behind. Police shifted the body to the morgue. A 60-year-old man lost his life in a domestic violence in Shadbagh on Friday.

The victim was identified as Maqsood of Bhagatpura, Shadbagh. Due to some issues, his daughter-in-law was living at her parent’s house. On Friday, she along with her parents and some other relatives came to Maqsood’s house to settle the dispute between the two families. The arguments turned into an exchange of harsh words.

Meanwhile, someone pushed Masood. His head hit the floor and he went unconscious. He was rushed to a hospital where he was pronounced dead. The body was shifted to the morgue.

A 50-year-old man was found dead in the Liaqatabad area on Friday. Some passersby spotted the body and informed the police. Police said the cause of death was unknown. The body was shifted to the morgue. A 30-year-old man died after falling from a train near railway station. The victim was identified as Raza. He was coming from Faisalabad. The body was shifted to the morgue.

PHP: Punjab Highway Patrol registered 467 cases against commuters on various traffic violations and arrested 22 criminals. PHP teams arrested five robbers, three gamblers and fourteen persons on charges of using liquor. Similarly, PHP teams arrested 44 culprits for installing prohibited gas cylinders.

road accidents: A total of 842 road accidents were reported in the Provincial Monitoring Cell of the Punjab Emergency Service (Rescue 1122) in all 37 districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours. Six lives were lost and 567 serious injured were shifted to different hospitals of relevant cities. However, some 386 victims with minor injuries were provided the first aid by emergency teams.

According to the data, 818 drivers, 23 underage drivers, 129 pedestrians and 416 passengers were among the victims of the accidents. The statistics showed 183 accidents were reported in Lahore, 78 in Faisalabad and 77 in Multan. The data further showed 649 motorbikes, 115 auto-rickshaws, 74 motorcars, 36 vans, 13 passenger buses, 31 trucks and 97 other types of vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in the accidents.