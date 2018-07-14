Sat July 14, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

National

OC
Our Correspondent
July 14, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Two shot dead

FAISALABAD: Two people were shot dead during separate dacoity incidents here on Friday. Abdul Khaliq, a landlord of Chak 54/JB, was shot dead by bandits when he resisted during a dacoity in his house. In another incident, motorcyclist Abdul Khalid was shot dead by dacoits on resistance during a dacoity incident near Chak 54/JB.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar