NHA chief says Swat roads being completed

MINGORA: The National Highway Authority (NHA) Chairman Jawad Rafique Malik on Thursday said mega road projects in Swat were being completed on emergency basis. He was speaking at a meeting with Malakand Commissioner Syed Zaheerul Islam here.

Caretaker Prime Minister Justice (r) Nasirul Mulk had earlier directed NHA chairman to expedite work on the road infrastructure in Swat.

In the meeting it was decided that the project would be completed in three stages instead of originally proposed two. They also set deadlines for the completion of the first two stages of the project.

The NHA chief said the first Chakdarra-Mingora stage of N95 project costing around Rs3 billion would be inaugurated by August 15 whereas the second section leading to Fatehpur would be completed by September 30. The remaining portion of the road up to Kalam would be completed on preferential basis with additional shifts of workforce after the completion of the first two stages, he added.