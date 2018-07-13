Pak disabled cricket team clinches Tri-Nation Series

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KARACHI: Pakistan Disabled Cricket team recorded a convincing 45-run victory against England in the final to clinch second successive Physical Disability Tri-Nation T 20 Cricket series at Kidderminster Cricket Club Ground in Worcestershire (England).
Pakistan batted first in the match and put on board a competitive total of 189 for 7 in allotted 20 overs.The visiting team restricted the host side to 144 in 19 overs thanks to Abdullah Ijaz who bowled lethally picking a five-wicket haul.
KARACHI: Pakistan Disabled Cricket team recorded a convincing 45-run victory against England in the final to clinch second successive Physical Disability Tri-Nation T 20 Cricket series at Kidderminster Cricket Club Ground in Worcestershire (England).
Pakistan batted first in the match and put on board a competitive total of 189 for 7 in allotted 20 overs.The visiting team restricted the host side to 144 in 19 overs thanks to Abdullah Ijaz who bowled lethally picking a five-wicket haul.
Comments