Pak disabled cricket team clinches Tri-Nation Series

KARACHI: Pakistan Disabled Cricket team recorded a convincing 45-run victory against England in the final to clinch second successive Physical Disability Tri-Nation T 20 Cricket series at Kidderminster Cricket Club Ground in Worcestershire (England).

Pakistan batted first in the match and put on board a competitive total of 189 for 7 in allotted 20 overs.The visiting team restricted the host side to 144 in 19 overs thanks to Abdullah Ijaz who bowled lethally picking a five-wicket haul.