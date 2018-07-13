Education, health facilities reviewed

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Secretary Akbar Durani has said all resources would be given to ensure provision of best education and health facilities to people.

He was chairing a meeting to review progress on roadmaps of health, education, clean drinking water and solid waste management at Civil Secretariat on Thursday. Addressing the meeting that continued for more than three hours, the chief secretary said health, education and clean drinking water are priorities of the government. He said it is imperative to achieve fixed targets within stipulated period of time to provide people with quality education and healthcare.

He said a lot of work has been done in the health sector in Punjab but condition of hospitals is still poor. He mentioned that he was shocked to see dilapidated buildings during his visits to Jinnah, Lady Willingdon and Punjab Dental hospitals. He directed the administrative secretaries to spend 60 to 70 percent of the budget on the repair and maintenance work of building instead of spending whole money on new projects. “The progress on social sector especially health and education roadmap be reviewed regularly and where necessary I am also available for giving guideline. We have to work like a team,” he added.

The UK Department for International Development (DFID) Managing Partner Sir Micheal Barbar said that the Punjab government has shown impressive performance in implementation of roadmaps of health and education. He remarked that the caretaker Punjab government’s keen interest to ensure provision of health, education and cleanliness facilities to people is praiseworthy.

The meeting was told that due to effective steps by the government the percentage of immunisation has reached 85 percent. Clinics have been established in districts to provide treatment to hepatitis patients. Free medicines and medical test facility is being provided at these clinics.

The meeting was briefed that steps taken in the field of education are also yielding positive results. Enrolment has increased and curriculum is being modernised. Monitoring of schools, teachers training and curriculum development has improved the Schools Education Department’s performance.