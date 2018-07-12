ANP cancels rally in Swat

MINGORA: The leaders of Awami National Party (ANP) on Wednesday cancelled a scheduled rally in Matta tehsil.

Twenty persons, including Haroon Bilour, were martyred in a suicide attack in Peshawar on Tuesday.

Talking to media persons, ANP Swat chapter president Sher Shah said that Thursday’s rally in Matta which was to be attended by ANP central president Asfandyar Wali Khan and provincial president Ameer Haider Hoti had been cancelled.

Wajid Ali Khan, a central leader and former Member of Provincial Assembly, said, “Our party was already on the hit list.

It is government’s responsibility to provide proper security to all contesting candidates to make elections free and fair.”