Thu July 12, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Top Story

OC
Our Correspondent
July 12, 2018

Share

Advertisement

ANP cancels rally in Swat

MINGORA: The leaders of Awami National Party (ANP) on Wednesday cancelled a scheduled rally in Matta tehsil.

x
Advertisement

Twenty persons, including Haroon Bilour, were martyred in a suicide attack in Peshawar on Tuesday.

Talking to media persons, ANP Swat chapter president Sher Shah said that Thursday’s rally in Matta which was to be attended by ANP central president Asfandyar Wali Khan and provincial president Ameer Haider Hoti had been cancelled.

Wajid Ali Khan, a central leader and former Member of Provincial Assembly, said, “Our party was already on the hit list.

It is government’s responsibility to provide proper security to all contesting candidates to make elections free and fair.”

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar