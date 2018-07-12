Pakhtun Think-Tank condemns suicide attack

PESHAWAR: Former Home secretary and Pakhtun Think-Tank Chairman Syed Akhtar Ali Shah on Wednesday condemned the dastardly suicide attack on ANP leader Haroon Bilour and others.

“Their tragic deaths have once again proved that the militant organizations are intact which gained time and space to regroup, recruit, plan and execute it. This incident clearly demonstrates the capacity of the militants to reach the target,” he added.

Syed Akhtar Ali Shah said it was high time to think why nationalist, progressive and democratic forces are the target? The obvious reason is that democratic, progressive and national forces are against obscurantism which is an impediment to peace and progress, he pointed out.

The retired civil officer opined that mere a kinetic force is not enough to root out militancy in the country but a comprehensive counter terrorism strategy involving prevention of violence is required. In this context joint efforts with Afghanistan are a must for peace in the region.