Govt to extend help to KEMU uplift

LAHORE: Punjab Specialised Healthcare and Medical Education Secretary Saqib Zafar has said that King Edward Medical University (KEMU) is known as the pioneer institution for the promotion of medical education in the country which has its own historical prospective and traditions. The government will fully provide cooperation in completing the development projects of the university,” he said while visiting KEMU, Mayo Hospital and Surgical Tower on Wednesday, according to a handout issued here.

On arrival at KEMU, Vice-Chancellor Prof Khalid Masood Gondal, Prof Amir Zaman Khan, Prof Irshad Hussain Qureshi, Prof Ayesha, MS Dr Tahir Khalil and other officers welcomed the health secretary.

The VC briefed the secretary about the development schemes and academic activities of the university. Prof Khalid Masood Gondal informed that a new campus of KEMU was being constructed near Muridke, for which, a link road was very essential from the campus to Lahore-Sialkot motorway for the convenience of the students. The health secretary assured that the government would extend cooperation and funds for the development projects.

He urged upon the teachers of KEMU to continue their role in promotion of medical education. Later, he visited the Emergency Department of Mayo Hospital. He inquired after the patients. He asked them about the availability of free medicines and other facilities, on which, the patients expressed their satisfaction. The heatlh secretary also visited the East Medical Ward, pharmacy, ICU. He checked the cleanliness condition in the wards. Saqib Zafar took a round of Surgical Tower also.

