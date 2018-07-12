PML-Q to support PTI candidates in Lahore

LAHORE:Pakistan Muslim League-Q Lahore leader Mian Muhammad Munir has announced supporting the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf candidates in Lahore.

The announcement was made at a press conference in the presence of PTI leader Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar. ‘ ‘We will support PTI in all constituencies in Lahore” said Mian Munir while addressing the press conference which was also attended by Mian Mehmood ul Rasheed, former Opposition leader.

"CM candidate will be decided after elections, the PML-N LG chairmen and councillors are standing in a queue to join the PTI", Sarwar said while addressing reporters on the occasion. "Imran Khan will become prime minister with popular votes, said Sarwar.

Mian Munir announced his withdrawal in favour of Hammad Azhar, PTI candidate NA 126. "I have addressed gatherings in more than 15 cities in Punjab, including villages, people are supporting Imran Khan due to his principled stance on national issues, people are fed up with existing system of loot and plunder" Sarwar said.

"We condemn suicide attack on Haroon Bilour, we want foolproof security for Imran Khan from government as he is coming to Lahore today (Thursday)" said the former governor of Punjab. Mian Mehmood ul Rasheed alleged that despite non-functioning of the LG institutions, district council is supporting the PML-N candidates by displaying their names.

Lawyers join PTI: A lawyer who claimed to be an office-bearer of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz Lawyers Forum on Wednesday announced joining Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf. Accompanied by a dozens of his colleagues, Advocate Shahnawaz Dhillon told a press conference at the Lahore Press Club that he could not support the narrative of Nawaz Sharif against the state institutions.

Dhillon said not personality but ideology of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan inspired him to join his party. Advocate Abdul Hameed Rana and Haroon Bhutta were also present.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz Lawyers Forum President Naseer Ahmad Bhutta said Mr Dhillon had never been an officer-bearer of the forum. Even he had not been ever acknowledged as an active member of the forum, Mr Bhutta added.

A statement issued by the forum said the lawyers who held the press conference had no relation with the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz Lawyers Forum. It said Mr Rana, one of the participants in the conference, was a member of PML-Q and had served as an additional advocate general during the government of Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi.