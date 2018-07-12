Headstart School wins robotics contest

Islamabad: The Headstart School has won the 16th annual National Engineering Robotics Contest NERC, 2018.

Seven teams of the Headstart School participated in the biggest robotics contest of the country, which attracted participants from all over the country. The NERC 2018 was held at the CEME-NUST.

There were 72 teams in the Lego category for schools and colleges. The Headstart School also brought its girl power to the competition with young female engineers in five out of the seven teams.

All the teams qualified for the pre-quarters held on July 5. Four teams of the Headstart School including three with the largest number of girls made it to the quarter finals on July 6.

The Team Robo Thrashers from Headstart School made it to the finals after giving a tough time to the opponents. The Headstart School won cash prize of Rs15,000. The team was led by Mahad Umair and comprised Masab Yassir, Abdul Hadi, Zain Naqvi and Mustafa Imran Sufi.

Chief of the Logistic Staff Lieutenant General Qazi Muhammad Ikram Ahmed, HI (M), was the chief guest of the event. Earlier, Commandant College of E&ME Brigadier Tariq Javed, Sitara-e-Eisaar, welcomed the audience at the NERC 2018. He made special mention of how the number of participants and the standard of competition had grown over the years.

“We believe that healthy competitions like NERC are beacons of a progressive attitude. In a knowledge-based economy, towards which the world is heading, creativity and innovation have become essential weapons in the intellectual armoury of students,” he said.