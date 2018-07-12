TNFJ announces election policy

ISLAMABAD: The Patron-in-Chief of Supreme Shia Ulema Board and chief of Tehreek Nafaz Fiqh-e-Jafariya, Agha Syed Hamid Ali Shah Moosavi has announced the election policy for the oncoming general elections at a press conference, at headquarters of the Maktab-e-Tashih, Wednesday, says a press release.

Answering different questions, he said we consider taking part in practical electoral politics on the basis of sect and provincialism fatal for the nation and the country. He lamented that every institution desires to make the Constitution subservient to it and it is the root cause of problems faced by the country.

He said the Peshawar incident has taken place owing to inaction on the National Action Plan. He asked who has given the authority to the caretaker government to forgive the murderers of 75,000 persons?

Agha Moosavi while announcing a 16-point charter of demand advised the Maktab-e-Tashih to support those parties that fulfill these conditions and demands. Some of the demands are: We do not want to impose our belief on anyone or any other beliefs will be allowed to be imposed on us, so Fiqh-e-Jafariya should be enforced for Shias in Pakistan; Maktab-e-Tashih should be given ideological representation in all state institutions, Islamic Ideology Council, Ulema Board, Ruet-e-Hilal Committee, formed for Islamisation.

Blue-eyed persons and those who are given representation under bargaining have no right to be called representatives of the Maktab-e-Tashih; Separate curriculum for Shia students (boys and girls) should be introduced in educational institutions;

Establish Shia Faculty in all Islamic universities, giving opportunities to the citizens of Pakistan by providing same and unusual opportunities on the jurisprudence of Jafaria, like other jurisprudence, providing opportunity to benefit from the fruits of teachings from the Maktab-e-Imam Jafar Sadiq (A.S.);

Concluding his press conference, he prayed Allah to make the election results a milestone for Pakistan's progress, development, stability and welfare, and give the nation courage to make right decision to make their future secure.

Those who were present at the press conference included central office-bearers of the Tehreek, senior Ulema from all over the country, representatives of Madaras, provincial office-bearers of the TNFJ, and heads of the subordinate bodies of the Tehreek.