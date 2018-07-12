Court puts off hearing of Naqeeb murder case till August 7

An anti-terrorism court hearing the Naqeebullah Mehsub murder case against suspended Malir SSP Rao Anwar on Wednesday adjourned the hearing till August 7 because of the absence of the complainant’s attorney.

The court was informed that the attorney for complainant Muhammad Khan, the father of the deceased Naqeebullah, could not appear for the hearing as he was on leave. Earlier, written statements on behalf of the Inspector General Prisons and the superintendents of Central Prison and Malir prison were submitted before the court.

They confirmed that Anwar was being detained at his residence, which was declared a sub-jail. The father of the deceased has pleaded that Anwar should be moved to a prison as he is a killer and all facilities provided to him must be withdrawn. However, the hearing has been put off till August 7.

Anwar was granted bail in the extra-judicial murder of Naqeebullah Mehsud on Tuesday after his counsel argued that he had neither arrested nor taken part in a fake encounter against the victim. The court had reserved its verdict on the bail plea on July 5 and directed the former SSP to submit surety bonds of Rs1 million on July 10.

Anwar is the key accused in the murder case of aspiring model Naseemullah, alias Naqeeb Mehsud. The suspended SSP and his subordinates are being tried by an ATC for killing Mehsud and three other men during a fake police encounter in Shah Latif Town on January 13. The counsel of Mehsud’s father had earlier said in court that there is clear evidence that Anwar is a thoroughly corrupt police officer.