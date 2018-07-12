CM lifts ban on fishing activities

With 19 days left before the annual two-month ban on fishing activities in Sindh comes to an end, caretaker CM Fazalur Rehman has announced an immediate end to the restriction in view of the economic hardships of the fishing community.

The decision came on Wednesday as CM Rehman met a delegation of Fishermen’s Cooperative Society (FCS) at the CM House. The delegation apprised him of the socio-economic hardships being faced by the fishermen in the province. FCS Chairman Abdul Beer led the delegation. The CM announced to lift the ban both on sea and freshwater fishing activities in the province. The annual two-month ban on fishing activities in the province otherwise would have lasted till July 31.