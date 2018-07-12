NBP employees donate one-day basic salary for Diamer Basha & Mohmand Dam-2018

The employees of National Bank of Pakistan on the advice of NBP President Saeed Ahmad have voluntarily contributed one day salary for the construction of ‘Diamer Basha and Mohmand Dam Fund 2018.’ This initiative has been taken keeping in view the dread shortage of water reserves which is posing an alarming threat for our country which is rightly observed by the honorable Supreme Court.

Saeed Ahmad, President NBP, in his message said that ‘NBP has instructed their field functionaries to welcome, receive and facilitate all persons who desire to make deposits and contributions in the said account from the general public. It is the duty of each and everyone of us to fulfill our responsibilities, whole heartedly and ensure that all deposits are welcomed. It is desired to extend full cooperation and facilitation for receiving such funds. Our helpdesk in all big branches, regions and Head Office should be geared up to provide support, assurance and reply to any queries and resolve any complaints. Any staff found to be negligent/shirking in carrying out his/her responsibilities will be dealt with severely. Regional Management Teams will have ‘Zero Tolerance’ against those who are found not supporting the initiative and negligent towards this worthy cause.***