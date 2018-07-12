BSF allowed to exercise Customs powers for one more year

KARACHI: The federal government has extended the deadline to exercise powers of Customs officials by border security forces personnel till June 30, 2019.

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) on Wednesday issued notifications to authorise personnel of Pakistan Rangers, Frontier Corps, Maritime Security and Pakistan Cost Guards to exercise powers of Customs officials to prevent revenue losses.

Sources in Pakistan Customs said these powers, which were expired on June 30, 2018, have been granted by the federal government to border security forces since 2010, considering the shortage of Customs staff and the lack of resources.

The border security forces have been given powers under the Customs rules with certain limitations, the sources said. The border security forces have been authorised to exercise powers within 20km of the international borders. Besides, they are also not allowed to exercise these functions within the jurisdictions of municipal limits, Customs areas, Customs stations, border Customs stations, international airports and bonded warehouses, etc.

The border security forces have also been advised not to check bona fide passenger’s baggage and goods cleared from any Customs areas and also ensure that the functions should not be used to determine trade, imports and exports and to harass the general public, the sources said.