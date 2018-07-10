Mujtaba of Pak origin stars in US cricket

MORRISVILLE, United State: A brilliant unbeaten knock of 93 by Mujtaba Tariq, of Pakistan origin, led Morrisville Warriors to a two-wicket win over Kings Club in match of North Carolina Triangular series cricket match here at the Cedar Fork District Ground.

Kings who batted first in this 40-over encounter hit up 199 before being all out in 40 overs. Gaurav Khanna topscored for Kings with 107. Murali Krishna claimed two wickets for 51 runs and Mujtaba 1 for 1.

Morrisville Warriors, in reply, reeled off necessary runs off 38.5 overs. Mujtaba, son of a former first class cricketer from Lahore and Dawood Club Tariq Bashir, went on to contribute an

undefeated 93 off 113 balls. For the losers Gaurav Khanna captured two wickets for 61 runs.