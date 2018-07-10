Career counselling: questions and answers

Q1: My marks in FSc (pre-engineering) Part-I are 78 percent. I’m interested in modern subjects like BS Artificial Intelligence, BS Cyber Security and BS Computer Science but at the same time I’m interested in engineering. But I’m afraid of engineering condition in Pakistan. Please tell me what should I choose for BS because I’m interested to go in for MS in that field. Some people also suggest me BS Software Engineering. My marks in science subjects are above 75 percent. (Asim Khan, Peshawar)

A: I see that you have done your research which is good so you can now do a comparative analysis of what you wish to do in terms of your specialism. However, since you are at an undergraduate stage the important things is to look at your interest in the major subject area. Both Artificial Intelligence and Cyber Security are part of Comp Science; therefore, if you have done a bachelor degree such as BSCS you can always do your MS in either Cyber Security or Artificial Intelligence to specialise. However, if you think engineering is of more interest to you than you should look at doing that degree which can also be topped up with a specialism later on.

Q2: Sir, I am a student of Biotechnology in University of Gujrat. I have read some of your columns from which I came to know that you help students by writing about questions like scope of fields. Can you please write about scope of Biotechnology? It would be helpful to me and many other students. (Muhammad Talha Zubair, Gujrat)

A: Biotechnology has a great potential both in Pakistan and abroad. However, it is important that you look at a specialism/research area after your bachelors degree depending on whether or not you would like to work in the field or in the laboratory. If you do your undergraduate degree well and with good GPA there are good chances of you to find scholarships particularly in Germany in this subject area.

Q3: I have completed my BBA with specialisation in marketing with 3.23 CGPA from a university in Islamabad. I am confused in doing MBA or MS whether I should get higher education from abroad? If yes, then which country I should choose. (Shamsher Ali, Islamabad)

A: Good to hear that you just completed your BBA with repetitively good CGPA with specialisation in marketing. My suggestion to you would be to find a work placement or a job and work for at least two years in the marketing sector whether on the pure marketing side or sale side depending on your interest. While you are getting this experience you would come to know several new areas that you may wish to specialise once you decide to your postgraduate. Remember doing an MBA is only beneficial once you have the experience and you understand the strategic importance of different management aspects. However, you may also wish to do a more specific masters in marketing that is focused towards your own specialisation. Whether or not you should do this from abroad will depend on the budget available with you and of course other relevant English language skills that are required when applying abroad. I hope this information is of help to you.

Q4: Sir, I have done bachelor in Electrical Engineering almost six months ago but still didn’t get any job. I saw you on Geo Pakistan programme where I got your email. I have attached my resume so kindly you can check it and help me I am very needy because I support my family. (Zain, Gujranwala)

A: It is unfortunate that you are unable to find a job even though you have completed a bachelors degree in engineering. However, there are many engineers like you who may not be able to find a job like you; therefore, you should not get disheartened as these times come along in life. However, my advice to you would be to seek an internship whether paid or unpaid or perhaps a training programme connected to your area of interest that is electrical engineering. Internship or placement will help you to understand the workplace and in addition to this you may find connections and develop contacts that will ultimately help you to get a full time job later on. However, you should be ready to work hard and deliver results whatever you do.

(Syed Azhar Husnain Abidi is a renowned educationist in Pakistan, with more than 20 years of experience as provider of education counselling services. He has represented Pakistan in over 100 national and international seminars, conferences and fora. He is a recipient of the most coveted civil award Tamgha-e-Imtiaz).