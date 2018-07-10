Sanjrani donates Rs1.5m for dams construction

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: Acting President Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani Monday donated Rs1.5 million for construction of Diamer-Bhasha and Mohmand dams.
In a statement, he lauded the act of the Chief Justice of Pakistan, Justice Mian Saqib Nisar, for setting up a fund for the dams, saying they would help in a great way in tackling the issue of water shortage and help boost economy. Sadiq Sanjrani also urged overseas Pakistanis to donate for this national obligation.
